Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-10-17
YEREVAN, 5 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 478.45 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.33 drams to 562.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.33 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.45 drams to 631.31 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 49.01 drams to 19601.18 drams. Silver price is up by 3.34 drams to 258.81 drams. Platinum price is up by 78.95 drams to 14028.86 drams.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 19:16 President Sargsyan receives delegation of EU Council’s Political and Security Committee
- 18:36 Results of fact-finding missions conducted in Vazashen and Barekamavan borderline villages marked on map with Google Earth
- 18:31 Armenian Premier, British Trade Envoy to Armenia discuss prospects for implementation of projects in various spheres
- 18:08 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-10-17
- 18:06 Asian Stocks - 05-10-17
- 18:02 Armenian Premier, experts from MIT discuss Gyumri’s development vision
- 17:49 National Assembly President awards a number of pedagogues
- 17:48 European Parliament approves creation of European Public Prosecutor's Office
- 17:26 6 victims of Russia bus crash en route Yerevan discharged from hospital
- 16:51 Patriarchal election will definitely take place, vows locum tenens Bekchyan
- 16:17 Armenia’s agriculture minister departs for Moscow for EEU meeting
- 16:08 Negotiations process cannot advance without Artsakh, says political analyst
- 15:50 Yerevan Show 2017 int’l jewelry exhibition officially opened
- 15:37 President Sargsyan attends opening of Yerevan Show 2017 jewelry expo, new plant of Alex Textile
- 15:30 Kazuo Ishiguro Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature
- 15:12 Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
- 15:04 BBC publishes article on Armenia and great hospitality of Armenians
- 14:41 Political analysts says processes in Catalonia, Iraqi Kurdistan and Artsakh should be differentiated
- 14:30 Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with OSCE Representative on Media Freedom
- 14:21 Armenian philanthropist donates half a billion drams to village in Artsakh
- 14:10 Government approves implementation of readmission agreement with Estonia
- 14:02 Premier Karapetyan issues instructions over implementation of Armenia’s international commitments to combat corruption
- 13:22 Law on prevention of domestic violence to be put up for public discussion
- 13:17 PM vows governmental support for IT businesses
- 13:10 More than 100 ancient artifacts from Armenia to be displayed in Tehran, Iran
- 12:16 Armenian Parliament unanimously ratifies investment promotion agreements with Jordan and UAE
- 11:34 Deputy FM Hovakimyan draws UN’s attention on Armenian refugees displaced from Azerbaijan
- 11:12 Armenia participates in e-Partnership conference in Estonia
- 10:56 Prime Minister congratulates on Teachers’ Day
- 10:53 Armenian Parliament unanimously ratifies agreement on deepening air communication with Luxembourg
- 10:49 Increase of number of tourists, spread of culture: Artsakh’s newly appointed minister presents priorities
- 10:44 Parliament ratifies Armenia-Russia unified troops agreement
- 10:40 Parliament Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Teachers’ Day
- 10:08 34 sentenced to life imprisonment for Erdogan assassination attempt
- 10:06 LIVE: Parliament session begins, MPs to vote
10:09, 09.29.2017
Viewed 4686 times ‘Armenia means homesickness to me’ – Turkish girl’s identity quest leads to the other side of Ararat
11:59, 09.28.2017
Viewed 2866 times Armenia to submit Yeva drama for the best foreign language film at Academy Awards
17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2815 times Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert
18:08, 09.29.2017
Viewed 2440 times Armenian Premier, Egyptian Minister discuss prospects for activation economic cooperation
15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2398 times Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married