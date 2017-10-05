Asian Stocks - 05-10-17

TOKYO, 5 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.01% to 20628.56 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.12% to 1682.49 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3348.94 points, and HANG SENG stood at 28379.18 points.