Armenian Premier, experts from MIT discuss Gyumri’s development vision

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on October 5 Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Hashim Sarkis and expert in urban planning Brent Ryan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, cooperation prospects for the development of Gyumri city were discussed at the meeting. MIT’s experts noted that they arrived in Armenia on a cognitive visit at the invitation of “Tumo” center for creative technologies to get acquainted with the capacities of Gyumri and for developing innovative approaches aimed at fostering the development of the city.

Karen Karapetyan presented his vision of the development of the city, stressing that Gyumri has the necessary potential to become one of the trademarks of Armenia and in case of working purposefully it’s possible to achieve the desired results, change the mood and atmosphere of the city. The Premier saluted the visit of MIT’s experts to Armenia and suggested that the future steps should be discussed together with the specialists of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) and the Center for Strategic Initiatives, underlining that the Government is ready for a long-term productive cooperation.