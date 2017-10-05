National Assembly President awards a number of pedagogues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan awarded a group of teachers on October 5 for their great contribution to the sphere of education on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

The Director of Yerevan Hakob Paronyan Basic School N 59 Samvel Adamyan, the Director of Stepanavan (Lori Marz) Senior School Seda Tunyan, the Head of the Quantum College Robert Vardanyan, the Director of Yerevan Ruben Sevak School N 151 Izabella Margaryan, the Director of Gavar Senior School Arega Grigoryan, the Deputy Director of Yerevan School N 159 Ofelya Antonyan, the Teacher of Artashat (Ararat Marz) Basic School N 1 Nune Sahakyan were awarded with the Memorial Medal of the National Assembly President.

In his word addressed to the awarded pedagogues the President of the National Assembly said: “I congratulate you on the occasion of this holiday. Today is Teacher’s Day, a holiday which is one more occasion to say words of appreciation and gratitude to your address. Thank you for your invaluable efforts, devotion, your patriotism and warmth that every day you transfer to the children, through them to us, to our families.”

Ara Babloyan wished the pedagogues health and welfare.