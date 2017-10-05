6 victims of Russia bus crash en route Yerevan discharged from hospital

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 6 people who were hospitalized after a passenger van en route Yerevan from Nizhniy Novgorod crashed have been discharged from hospital, the healthcare ministry said.

The crash happened on the Mineralniye Vody-Alexandrovskoye highway in Russia. 16 people were aboard the vehicle. 6 people received outpatient treatment, while another 6 were taken to hospitals with various injuries.

One victim remains hospitalized.