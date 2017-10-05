Armenia’s agriculture minister departs for Moscow for EEU meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan departed for Moscow October 5 to participate in the upcoming October 6 meeting of agriculture ministers of Eurasian Economic Union’s member countries.

The meeting will focus on discussions on the development of integration processes between EEU states in agriculture and agro industry sectors, implementation of a coordinated agro industry policy, development of EEU’s agro industry complex and other issues.