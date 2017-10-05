Yerevan Show 2017 int’l jewelry exhibition officially opened

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Show 2017, the international jewelry exhibition, was opened today in the Meridian exhibition complex, which is located in the territory of the free economic zone of jewelry.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, First Lady Rita Sargsyan, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan and businessmen attended the grand opening.

The Armenian Jewelers Association is organizing the exhibition for the 8th time. This year’s exhibition is organized jointly with Russian РЕСТЭК, like previously, which is the organizer of the international Junwex jewelry exhibitions.

70 companies from 6 countries (Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Switzerland, USA and Turkey) are participating in the exhibition, founder of the Meridian expo center Gagik Gevorgyan said.

Wholesale buyers, representatives of trading networks, businessmen from EEU countries, UAW, Poland, Iran and other countries are invited to the event.

Gevorgyan said 7 companies are currently operating in the FEZ, with one more company set to join soon.

Minister Karayan delivered remarks, saying that the jewelry sector is under the President’s attention, and they will consistently carry our steps to raise the role of Armenia in the international jewelry sector.

The exhibition will be open until October 8. During this period, the expo center will host another significant event – Yerevan Fashion Week.