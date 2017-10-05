President Sargsyan attends opening of Yerevan Show 2017 jewelry expo, new plant of Alex Textile

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan attended the grand opening of Yerevan Show 2017, the 8th international jewelry and watch exhibition, in the capital’s Meridian exhibition center, the President’s Office said.

Accompanies by organizers of the event, the president toured the exhibition of the Armenian Jewelers Association within the jewelry FEZ, viewed the products of both local and foreign companies, jewelry equipment etc.

This exhibition, which has become traditional and brings 70 companies from 6 countries (Armenia, Russia, USA, Switzerland, Belarus, Turkey) is aimed at encouraging the development of jewelry and diamond making in Armenia, and contribute to cooperation between Armenian and foreign companies.

After the exhibition, the President also visited Alex Textile, one of the leading light industry companies in Armenia, and attended the opening of the company’s new clothing production plant.

Executives of the company briefed the president on their programs, including the upcoming new garment factory, where nearly 7 million Euros will be invested, and over 3000 jobs will be created.

The president also visited the expanded plant of the company’s knitwear production, where nearly 470 new workers were involved. More than 1 million Euros was invested by Samvel Karapetyan.

Alex Textile has also launched a new fabric factory, with more than 2 million Euro investments from Samvel Karapetyan and French-Armenian businessmen Jijiryan senior and junior.