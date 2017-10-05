Kazuo Ishiguro Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The English author Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for what the prize committee in Sweden said were works that uncovered “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world”, the New York Times reported.

“The Remains of the Day,” perhaps the author’s best-known work, was turned into an Academy-award nominated film starring Anthony Hopkins as the butler Stevens and won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction in 1989.