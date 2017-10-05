Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with OSCE Representative on Media Freedom

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan on October 5 received the delegation led by Harlem Désir - OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to situation of freedom of speech in Armenia, the activity of news agencies, the protection of rights of journalists were discussed. The meeting also touched upon the violence cases against journalists, obstacles to their work, as well as the Ombudsman’s special report.

Arman Tatoyan highlighted the importance of freedom of speech and the role of journalists in increasing public awareness, as well as in effective human rights activity.

Harlem Désir attached importance to the role of the Human Rights Defender in guaranteeing freedom of speech.

The Armenian Ombudsman and the OSCE Media Freedom Representative reached an agreement to cooperate.