Armenian philanthropist donates half a billion drams to village in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Talish, a village in Artsakh which saw the most damage during the April War in 2016, is revitalizing.

With support from philanthropist Andranik Paghtasarean, the Hayastan All Armenian fund is investing nearly 541,331,200 drams for the development of the village.

The money will be used to reconstruct the village’s administration building, the medical facility, a club and an event venue. 18 houses will also be renovated and reconstructed.

Similar projects have also been carried out in Martakert region, where numerous houses were reconstructed.