Government approves implementation of readmission agreement with Estonia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the protocol between Armenia and Estonia on implementing the agreement on ‘Readmission of persons living without permission between Armenia and the European Union’, reports Armenpress.

It will be submitted for the ratification of the Parliament.

The protocol has been signed on June 13, 2017 in Yerevan. The draft has been prepared by the Armenian foreign ministry.



