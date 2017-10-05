Government approves implementation of readmission agreement with Estonia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the protocol between Armenia and Estonia on implementing the agreement on ‘Readmission of persons living without permission between Armenia and the European Union’, reports Armenpress.
It will be submitted for the ratification of the Parliament.
The protocol has been signed on June 13, 2017 in Yerevan. The draft has been prepared by the Armenian foreign ministry.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 15:12 Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
- 14:41 Political analysts says processes in Catalonia, Iraqi Kurdistan and Artsakh should be differentiated
- 14:30 Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with OSCE Representative on Media Freedom
- 14:21 Armenian philanthropist donates half a billion drams to village in Artsakh
- 14:10 Government approves implementation of readmission agreement with Estonia
- 13:22 Law on prevention of domestic violence to be put up for public discussion
- 13:17 PM vows governmental support for IT businesses
- 13:10 More than 100 ancient artifacts from Armenia to be displayed in Tehran, Iran
- 12:16 Armenian Parliament unanimously ratifies investment promotion agreements with Jordan and UAE
- 11:34 Deputy FM Hovakimyan draws UN’s attention on Armenian refugees displaced from Azerbaijan
- 11:12 Armenia participates in e-Partnership conference in Estonia
- 10:56 Prime Minister congratulates on Teachers’ Day
- 10:53 Armenian Parliament unanimously ratifies agreement on deepening air communication with Luxembourg
- 10:49 Increase of number of tourists, spread of culture: Artsakh’s newly appointed minister presents priorities
- 10:44 Parliament ratifies Armenia-Russia unified troops agreement
- 10:40 Parliament Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Teachers’ Day
- 10:08 34 sentenced to life imprisonment for Erdogan assassination attempt
- 10:06 LIVE: Parliament session begins, MPs to vote
- 09:55 Trump visits Las Vegas after mass shooting
- 09:53 Individuals involved in Azerbaijani scandal must be brought before competent courts - MEP
- 09:26 Education and science minister addresses congratulatory message on Teachers’ Day
- 09:23 Passenger van en route Yerevan crashes in Russia, no fatalities
- 09:09 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Day of Teachers
- 08:44 European Stocks - 04-10-17
- 08:42 US stocks up - 04-10-17
- 08:41 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-17
- 08:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 04-10-17
- 08:37 Oil Prices - 04-10-17
- 10.04-21:42 By ratifying agreement on joint military unit Armenia will make use of Russia’s military capacities – MP
- 10.04-21:14 Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive
- 10.04-20:10 High level EU delegation arrives in Armenia from Baku on special flight
- 10.04-19:39 Artsakh’s President, newly appointed U.S Co-chair of OSCE MG highlight peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 10.04-19:20 Artsakh’s Defense Minister receives newly appointed OSCE MG U.S. Co-chair
- 10.04-19:03 Serzh Sargsyan receives President of Senate of Czech Republic
- 10.04-18:18 President of Artsakh’s National Assembly sends letter of gratitude to Michigan Senate
10:09, 09.29.2017
Viewed 4661 times ‘Armenia means homesickness to me’ – Turkish girl’s identity quest leads to the other side of Ararat
11:59, 09.28.2017
Viewed 2821 times Armenia to submit Yeva drama for the best foreign language film at Academy Awards
17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2761 times Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert
18:08, 09.29.2017
Viewed 2422 times Armenian Premier, Egyptian Minister discuss prospects for activation economic cooperation
15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2358 times Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married