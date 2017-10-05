Law on prevention of domestic violence to be put up for public discussion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The bill on ‘Prevention of domestic violence and protection of the victims of domestic violence’ will be submitted to the government and later to the parliament after being put up for a public discussion, Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said after the Cabinet meeting, adding that there is a great public interest towards the bill.

“We consider our path we have taken strictly important. 120 countries of the world have already passed this path. But taking into account the fact that sometimes strange comments are being made on the provisions of the law that have nothing to do with this law, we are going to hold a public discussion on Monday in Matenadaran”, the minister said, adding that the official statistics on domestic violence is concerning in itself. He said there are numerous hidden cases that are also concerning. “These incidents are being revealed through various research, but even the official statistics is concerning”, the minister stated.

According to him, there is a need of educational work, respective centers will be established, the respective employees of the Police will be educated. “In other words, a serious work is expected, but the most important is the law. The goal we have set is very important”, Davit Harutyunyan said, adding that they have tried to balance all interests.