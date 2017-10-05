PM vows governmental support for IT businesses

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. During the recent DigiTech Expo 2017 we once again recorded the development and export potential of information technologies in Armenia, PM Karapetyan mentioned at today’s weekly Cabinet meeting, adding that IT startups, and IT SMEs often need assistance – particularly there is a necessity for establishing business ties, entry to new markets, increasing marketing skills and relevant training implementation.

“Taking to account the above-mentioned, I task the minister of transportation, communication and information technologies, as well as the CEOs of the Center of Strategic Initiatives and Development Foundation of Armenia to jointly design and present to the government within 1 month an action plan for development of IT export, business skills and capacities”, the PM said.

The PM said he is convinces that the country has great potential in the IT sector, there are good ideas which can become applied result, however there is a problem of selling it and the government should clearly support businesses here.