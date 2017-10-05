More than 100 ancient artifacts from Armenia to be displayed in Tehran, Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. An estimated 103 ancient artifacts from Armenia will displayed in Iran’s capital Tehran from October 17 to January 17 of 2018, Financial Tribune reports.

The artifacts were brought to Iran on October 3 accompanied by the representatives of Armenia’s History Museum and were immediately taken to the National Museum in Tehran.

The relics date back to prehistoric times, from the 4th millennium BC to the first century BC. They will be displayed at the museum under the banner of ‘Iran & Armenia: Memory of a Realm’.

The focus of the event is on those artifacts that hint at the civilization of Urartu.

Financial Tribune says the first joint chapter of history between Iran and Armenia is said to have taken place in Urartu.

The event will take place within the frames of a memorandum signed between Armenia and Iran on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Museum of Iran.