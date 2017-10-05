Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Armenian Parliament unanimously ratifies investment promotion agreements with Jordan and UAE


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament unanimously ratified the agreements on promotion and mutual protection of investments with Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports Armenpress.

94 MPs voted in favor of the agreement with Jordan, and 92 MPs voted in favor of the agreement with the UAE.



