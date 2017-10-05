Deputy FM Hovakimyan draws UN’s attention on Armenian refugees displaced from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The 68th session of the Executive Committee of the Programme of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is being held in Geneva on October 2-6 which is also attended by the Armenian delegation led by deputy foreign minister Ashot Hovakimyan, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi delivered opening remarks at the session.

In his remarks the Armenian deputy FM reaffirmed Armenia’s support to the New York statement on issues of great flows of refugees and migrants, talked about the global threats facing refugees highlighting Armenia’s readiness to continue the productive cooperation with the High Commissioner’s Office on providing assistance to displaced persons, refugees and asylum seekers.

He also touched upon the issue of Armenian refugees displaced from Azerbaijan who had to leave their homes by becoming refugees due to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy. The deputy minister condemned the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh last year in April which was accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law.

Ashot Hovakimyan also talked about the issue of Syrian refugees, stating that Armenia, providing shelters to about 22.000 refugees, is the third in Europe in terms of hosting refugees from Syria.

Commenting on the Armenian deputy FM’s remarks, the UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi

expressed gratitude for hosting large number of refugees from Syria.

The Armenian deputy FM also had meetings with a number of UN officials during which a number of issues were discussed.





