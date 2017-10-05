Armenia participates in e-Partnership conference in Estonia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of transportation, communication and IT Boris Demirkhanyan participated in the e-Partnership conference in Tallinn, Estonia.

Two main topics were discussed at the conference – Cybersecurity and Democracy, and How Can Eastern Countries Integrate Into European Tendencies,

The Armenian deputy minister delivered a speech during the conference, presenting the country’s achievements in the ICT sector. In his remarks, the deputy minister mentioned how the ICT sector can be applied for strengthening democracy and freedoms, but at the same time emphasized that real democracy cannot be substituted with a digital one.

Representatives of Eastern Partnership countries participated in the conference.

e-Partnership is held with the purpose of encouraging business cooperation in the IT sector, implementing joint programs with various countries, attracting investments etc.