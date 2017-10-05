Prime Minister congratulates on Teachers’ Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan released a statement October 5 congratulating on Teachers’ Day.

“Your role is invaluable not only in conveying knowledge, but also in bringing up generations”, the PM said in the congratulatory address.

“Educating a generation is a hard and responsible mission, which requires limitless devotion, and it is this devotion that makes the profession of a teacher into a calling”, the PM said.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated October 5 in Armenia.