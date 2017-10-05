Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Armenian Parliament unanimously ratifies agreement on deepening air communication with Luxembourg


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament unanimously ratified the bill on ‘Ratifying the agreement on air communications between the governments of Armenia and Luxembourg’, reports Armenpress.

94 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

Based on the ratification of the agreement the air communications between the two countries will be regulated within the frames of inter-governmental agreement which will contribute to developing tourism and economic ties between Armenia and Luxembourg.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration