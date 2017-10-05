Parliament ratifies Armenia-Russia unified troops agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia ratified the agreement on creating the Armenian-Russian unified military troops.

87 Members of Parliament voted in favor, while 7 against.

The composition of the troops is decided by authorized bodies, which are the defense ministries of the two countries.

Based on relevant analysis of the military-political situation and conclusions, the authorized bodies issue assessment of the situation taking into account the directions of possible threats and the general idea of using the troops.

The authorized bodies present proposals on planning the deployment of the unified troops for approval to the commanders-in-chief of Armenia and Russia.

The commander of the unified troops is appointed and/or dismissed by the commander-in-chief of Armenia – by agreeing with his Russian counterpart.

In July 2017, Russia ratified the agreement and finalized the internal processes.