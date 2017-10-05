Parliament Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Teachers’ Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan on October 5 addressed a congratulatory message on the Teachers’ Day, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear teachers,

I congratulate you on the Teachers’ Day.

No matter how much the world changes, what achievements are recorded, we will always need teachers since we always need to learn. In the current times of discoveries and technologies, conflicts and challenges the teacher is called not only to maintain the strength of the spirit, but also to transfer it to children together with knowledge by helping them to find the right path in life, think independently, make decisions and assume responsibility for these decisions. Thus, the work of the teacher, being a great honor and responsibility, is also a chance to have a great pleasure when witnessing the result of the seeds he/she has sown.

Qualified and competitive education is the guarantee of high human self-consciousness and prosperity, the reliable way to have strong country and dignified society. The foundation of this in our consciousness and souls is being done by you, dear teachers, by constantly contributing to the development of each of us. You are the creators of our first success, supporters to overcome the first difficulties, providers of the first knowledge whom we remember during the entire life.

Thank you for the time you dedicate to the children, for the knowledge you transfer to them, as well as for the high human qualities you form in them by ensuring the strength of the country’s foundation.

I congratulate you on this festive day, wish you health, happiness and welfare”.