LIVE: Parliament session begins, MPs to vote

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the four-day sitting of the Parliament has kicked off on October 5, reports Armenpress.

87 MPs are registered.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed during the October 4 session will be put up to voting.

During the October 4 session the lawmakers debated a number of legislative initiatives presented by the government, the package of bills on making changes and amendment in the law on ‘State service in the Parliament Staff’ and making amendments in the law on ‘Public Service’.

The MPs also discussed the agreement on creating Armenian-Russian joint troops which will be put up to voting at the beginning of the October 5 session.