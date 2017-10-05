34 sentenced to life imprisonment for Erdogan assassination attempt
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish Court delivered the verdicts for those people who attempted to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the failed military coup attempt in 2016.
Local media said 34 suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to assassinate the president of the country, attempting to change constitutional order, premeditated murder.
Ali Yairjin, who served as Erdogan’s assistant at the time when the coup attempt happened, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. One of the suspects, a former lieutenant, was cleared of all charges.
