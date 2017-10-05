Passenger van en route Yerevan crashes in Russia, no fatalities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian authorities notified the Armenian ministry of emergency situations October 5, 1:55 that a traffic collision occurred on the Mineralnye Vody-Alexandrovskoye highway.

A Mercedes Sprinter vehicle lost control and crashed into a streamlet. The vehicle was operating the Nizhni Novgorod-Yerevan passenger route.

16 passengers, including one child, were aboard the vehicle. Two passengers were hospitalized.

Additional information will be provided soon.