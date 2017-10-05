LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.34% to $2155.00, copper price up by 0.02% to $6505.00, lead price up by 3.64% to $2593.00, nickel price up by 0.80% to $10730.00, tin price up by 0.36% to $20775.00, zinc price up by 1.58% to $3309.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.26% to $58750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
