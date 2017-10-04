By ratifying agreement on joint military unit Armenia will make use of Russia’s military capacities – MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The agreement between Armenia and Russia on creation of a joint military unit will create extra opportunities for Armenia to reinforce its security in case of a direct threat of aggression or an armed attack against the state border of the country, MP, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia Koryun Nahapetyan said during the discussion of the agreement. “This is obvious. Yes, today our Armed Forces, our defense system is able to ensure that security, but we add our capacities in the sidelines of the bilateral agreement”, ARMENPRESS reports Nahapetyan saying.

He specially stressed that the agreement is bilateral but not multilateral. “Some of our colleagues speak about the Collective Security Treaty organization, which is an international organization to which Armenia is a member. We do not discuss any multilateral issue in the sidelines of this agreement. This refers to the cooperation of two countries, Armenia and Russia, in terms of creation and operation of a joint unit”, Nahapetyan clarified.

Koryun Nahapetyan added that by ratifying the agreement on joint military unit Armenia will make use of Russia’s military capacities, particularly the military capacities of the Southern Miliatry District of Russia.