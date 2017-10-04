Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Our meeting with the President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan was very productive and we discussed various issues connected with the conflict, Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer told the reporters after the meeting with President Sahakyan.

“I am aware of the conflict. It’s really complicated and for its peaceful settlement we, together with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, will continue to pay regular visits to the region”, Andrew Schofer said.

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on October 4 newly-appointed US co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer who arrived in Artsakh with an acquaintance visit the same day. The Head of the State congratulated the co-chairman on being appointed to a new position wishing him efficient work.Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, situation along the borders and regional processes were on the meeting agenda.Both sides highlighted the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the frameworks of the OSCE Minsk Group and implementation of consistent work in this direction.

Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan has also met with Andrew Schofer.