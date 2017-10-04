Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

High level EU delegation arrives in Armenia from Baku on special flight


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A Belgian airplane with high ranking EU officials onboard flying from Baku to Yerevan on a special flight has landed in “Zvartnots” airport, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan tweeted.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration