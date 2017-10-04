Artsakh’s Defense Minister receives newly appointed OSCE MG U.S. Co-chair

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Commander of the Defense Army, General-Lieutenant Levon Mnatsakanyan received on October 4 the newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, at the beginning of the meeting the Commander of the Defense Army congratulated the U.S. Co-chair on the occasion of assuming the post and wished him success in his mission. Afterwards, the Defense Minister referred to the situation on the contact line of Artsakh-Azerbaijan opposing forces and the developments stemming from it.