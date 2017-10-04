President of Artsakh’s National Assembly sends letter of gratitude to Michigan Senate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan sent on October 4 a letter of gratitude to Senator David Knezek representing the U.S. Michigan State for initiating resolution N99 recognizing the independence of Artsakh by the Senate.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Artsakh, the letter particularly reads, “The adoption of the resolution recognizing the free and independent Republic of Artsakh by Michigan Senate is an important step for our young democracy in terms of international support. I am convinced the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and its international involvement will further foster regional security and establishment of final peace in South Caucasus”.

The President of Artsakh’s parliament also sent a gratitude letter to the Head of the Armenian National Committee of Michigan Lara Nercessian for the contribution to the adoption of the resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh.