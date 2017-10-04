Armenian Premier, President of Senate of Czech Republic highlight expansion of trade and economic relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the delegation led by President of the Senate of Czech Republic Milan Štěch.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, greeting the guests, the Premier noted that the Czech Republic is one of Armenia’s main partners in Europe and Armenia is interested in expanding and deepening the cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Karen Karapetyan expressed satisfaction over the level of Armenian-Czech political relations. The Head of the Executive expressed conviction that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement expected to be signed in November in Brussels will raise Armenia’s partnership with the EU and its member states to a new level. “Though compared to 2016 in the current year we have recorded 60% increase in bilateral trade turnover, the numbers are far away from the potential we have. I hope that the business forum opened today will give new impetus fostering the creation of new business links”, the Armenian Premier said.

Karen Karapetyan expressed conviction that the restoration of direct flights between Yerevan and Prague can foster trade and economic relations and the partnership in the sphere of tourism.

Referring to the opportunities of investment projects in Armenia, Premier Karapetyan urged the Czech side to view Armenia as a platform suitable for entering the markets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Iranian market. He added that negotiations are already underway with some Czech companies to involve them in the free trade zone of Meghri.

The Premier highly appreciated the adoption of the resolution by the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament recognizing the Armenian Genocide on April 25, 2017, as well as the balanced stance of the Czech Republic on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in line with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the general position of the EU.

Milan Štěch conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of his country’s Prime Minister to Karen Karapetyan and underlined the fact of dynamic development of Armenian-Czech relations. The President of the Senate of Czech Republic noted that his country follows the political situation in the South Caucasus and will try to support Armenia in all means for reforms and development in various spheres. Milan Štěch also expressed satisfaction with the level of the political relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of the full utilization of the existing potential in trade and economic sphere. In this context, the President of the Senate of Czech Republic assessed the opportunity to enter the Eurasian and Iranian markets as promising. At the same time he expressed conviction that the signing the new Armenia-EU agreement will have a positive impact.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Milan Štěch stressed that his country advocates a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group.