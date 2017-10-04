Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-10-17

YEREVAN, 4 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 478.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.27 drams to 562.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 8.28 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.29 drams to 634.76 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 33.18 drams to 19552.17 drams. Silver price up by 0.52 drams to 255.47 drams. Platinum price down by 73.67 drams to 13949.91 drams.