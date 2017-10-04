Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with President of Senate of Czech Republic

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on October 4 received the Czech delegation led by President of the Senate Milan Štěch, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by members of the Armenia-Czech Republic friendship group, heads of parliamentary factions and chairmen of committees.

Welcoming the guests, Speaker Babloyan attached importance to the stable development of friendly ties with the Czech Republic considering it as one of the key partners of Armenia in Europe.

Ara Babloyan highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the global processes and attached importance to the cooperation of the two countries within the framework of international structures.

He thanked the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament for adopting a resolution on April 25, 2017 on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity.

Ara Babloyan emphasized that the European Union has been and remains one of Armenia’s key partners, and expressed hope the relations will enter a new legal domain by the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement in November, 2017 during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

Babloyan said Armenia is interested in intensifying the political dialogue with the Czech Republic and expanding the commercial cooperation.

Speaker Babloyan also talked about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during which he reaffirmed Armenia’s stance to settle the issue under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

He also expressed his concern over the ongoing regional developments: “Our concern doubles since the Azerbaijani side doesn’t want to sit around a negotiation table and give a peaceful solution to the issue. Unfortunately, the NK issue is being considered as a regional issue, rather than as a realization of the people’s right to self-determination”.

On behalf of the Czech delegation President of the Senate Milan Štěch thanked for the reception and attached importance to boosting cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

He also highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy on deepening the relations of the two friendly countries, stating that the parliaments can contribute to establishing and expanding the ties in different spheres.

He said the ongoing reforms and democratic progress are visible in Armenia, and expressed hope the new agreement to be signed with the EU will boost the bilateral ties.

As for the NK conflict, Milan Štěch said: “We agree with you that the conflict must be settled through peaceful negotiated way, and the OSCE Minsk Group is the only format through which the issue can be discussed. The OSCE Minsk Group chairing super powers should ensure the peaceful solution of the issue”.

Milan Štěch invited Ara Babloyan to pay an official visit to the Czech Republic.

After the meeting Milan Štěch planted a fir tree in the Armenian Parliament’s park as a sign of friendship of the two countries.