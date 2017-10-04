‘It’s honor for me to play against Mkhitaryan’ – Polish football player Błaszczykowski

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Jakub Błaszczykowski, a football player of German club VfL Wolfsburg and the Poland national team, considers a great honor to play against Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reports Armenpress.

“The overloading doesn’t hinder me, additional matches help me. It’s a great honor for me to play against Mkhitaryan. He reached many success thanks to his intelligence and hard work and now he plays in Manchester United, one of the best football teams of the world. I remember the old match against Armenia. Anyway, tomorrow we are going to play to win”, Błaszczykowski told reporters in Yerevan.

Armenia-Poland football match will kick off on October 5, at 20:00 in the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium.