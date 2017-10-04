Armenia acquires Russian arms within $200mln loan deal at lower prices

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia supplied weapons to Armenia at lower prices as part of the 200 million dollar loan deal, compared to international prices, first deputy minister of defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan said in the Parliament in response to a question from Vice-Speaker Michael Melkumyan.

“The volume of acquired weapons – payment ratio shows that we were able to sign contracts and implement supplies on internal Russian market prices and in some cases even lower prices”, he said.

He added that the functions of the contract have been fully realized. Zakaryan mentioned that by yearend Russia will complete the supply process of weapons to Armenia within the framework of the loan agreement.