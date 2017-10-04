Armenian-Czech business forum takes place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the visit of the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch in Armenia-Marriott Hotel an Armenian-Czech Business Forum was held on October 4, and the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Head of the Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov and the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch attended the opening.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, at the beginning of the Forum the Vice President of the parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov delivered opening remarks. In the Eduard Sharmazanov’s word, in recent years the Armenian-Czech economic and business ties are effectively developing, and its vivid evidence is about 60% growth of trade turnover during this year.

“Armenia is the only EEU country, which has GSP+ system with the EU countries, which gives an opportunity to develop the trade turnover, the economic ties with the EU countries, including with the Czech Republic. Yes, we are the inseparable part of the EEU, but it is not an obstacle in developing the economic relations with the EU countries,” Eduard Sharmazanov underlined.

Noting that the development of the Armenian-Czech economic relations is a priority for our country, the Head of the RA NA Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov has underlined with satisfaction the fact that numerous Czech companies actively work in Armenia, and the Armenian businessmen work in the Czech Republic.

Wishing the participants of the Forum effective work, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia assured that the Armenian legislators together with the Czech parliamentarians would do their best for boosting the development of the economic relations.

In his welcoming remarks the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch has also underscored that the political dialogue between the two countries and the economic ties positively develop and expressed hope that in November after signing the new legal document regulating the Armenia-EU relations the relations between the two countries will further deepen.

During the Forum issues on the perspectives of the development of the bilateral investment and business ties were discussed.