Armenia very attractive for Polish tourists especially in terms of regional tourism

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia presents great interest to the Polish people, Edgar Ghazaryan – Armenian Ambassador to Poland, told Armenpress.

Both countries attach great importance to the tourism field, and Armenia is a very attractive country for Polish tourists.

“The Polish people regularly visit our country. They are especially interested in tours during which it is possible to visit two countries with one visit, for instance from Poland to Armenia and Georgia. There is a direct Warsaw-Yerevan flight which in its turn also contributes to tourism development”, the Ambassador said.

Edgar Ghazaryan informed that they are thinking about new programs. He said Armenia is very attractive for the Polish tourists especially in terms of regional tourism, as a first Christian country with its rich Christian heritage. According to the Ambassador, all Polish tourists visiting Armenia leave the country with positive impressions.

“We also have quite good political partnership, we are actively cooperating in the fields of science, education and culture. Our Armenian students every year have a chance to receive a Polish state scholarship for study in the best universities of Poland”, Ghazaryan said.





