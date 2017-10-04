Creation of Armenian-Russian joint troops derives from Armenia’s national security strategy – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The creation of Armenian-Russian joint troops derives from Armenia’s national security strategy and military doctrine, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, said during the parliamentary discussion on ratifying the agreement on creating Armenian-Russian joint troops, Armenpress reports.

“This is both logical and normal. It’s normal since the Armenian-Russian relations are of allied nature, Armenia and Russia are allies and are in the same security system – the CSTO. These troops “de facto” exist. The Armenian President also announced it last year. There is no secret here. There is no need to be surprised that such troops exist, that the Armenian-Russian troops should jointly fight for establishment of security since there are in the same security system”, the Vice Speaker said.

Commenting on the opinions according to which Azerbaijan also can sign a similar agreement with Russia, Sharmazanov ruled out that possibility, stating that Azerbaijan and Russia are in different security systems. “Russia and Armenia are members of the CSTO, but Azerbaijan not. Turkey, which is a NATO member, is the only ally of Azerbaijan. I want to remind that Turkey was the country that supported and encouraged the Azerbaijani military aggression during the April war together with Pakistan. Recently the Turkish defense minister said Turkey should support Azerbaijan on every issue. Thus, Turkey and Azerbaijan are still threats for Armenia’s security. We should be a member of this or that military-political bloc. We have selected the CSTO and there is no alternative”, Sharmazanov said.