PM holds consultation on int’l cooperation in anti-corruption area

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation October 4 on issues relating to the implementation process of Armenia’s commitments and international cooperation in the anti-corruption area, the government’s press service said.

The PM was briefed on the results of implementation of the 4th phase instructions of GRECO - Group of States against Corruption the Council of Europe's anti-corruption monitoring body.

The consultation also touched upon Armenia’s commitments ahead of the 2nd phase assessment of UN’s Anti Corruption Convention.

PM Karapetyan tasked officials to continue coordinated inter-agency work in the direction of implementing the commitments assumed on the sidelines of international cooperation in the anti-corruption sphere.