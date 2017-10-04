Czech Republic appreciates democracy progress in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic appreciates the human rights progress and democracy development in Armenia, President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milan Štěch told reporters in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress. “We consider Armenia as a democratic country which holds fair elections and has a freedom of speech”, he said.

Milan Štěch stated that businessmen arrived in Armenia with the Czech delegation led by him since they attach importance to the development of economic ties with Armenia. “Our businessmen will try to examine the fields where cooperation is possible with the Armenian partners. We think that boosting the economic ties will help our peoples to better know each other”, he said.

The President of the Czech Senate said he attended the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Czech forum in Yerevan where he presented the economic situation of the Czech Republic. Milan Štěch stated that the Czech Republic has a rapidly developing economy. “I will tell you something and you will be surprised. Almost all people in the Czech Republic have jobs. Unemployment rate in our country is 3%, and these 3% are people who have never had a wish to work. This shows that the economy of the Czech Republic is at a high level, and the Czech businessmen will do everything to find cooperation ways with Armenian businessmen”, Milan Štěch said.