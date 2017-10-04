Armenian businessman in Czech Republic plans to export company’s products to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian sweets produced in the Czech Republic introduce Armenian cuisine to 42 countries of the world, including Turkey.

Gevorg Avetisyan – founder of the company, told Armenpress that during the Armenian-Czech business forum in Yerevan the issue of exporting the products to Armenia is being discussed.

“Marlenka” is one of the unique cakes producing companies in the Czech Republic that has received the Czech super brand name. “We also receive investments from the Czech state. We export the products to 42 countries of the world – Canada, US, China, Saudi Arabia and etc. I would be also happy to see the products in my country. I have arrived in Armenia with the Czech delegation at the invitation of several Armenian companies. At the moment we are going to launch talks on exporting the cakes to Armenia”, the Armenian businessman said, adding that the products may be later exported from Armenia to Russia. Everyone in the Czech Republic knows that the cakes are cooked with an ancient Armenian family recipe.

Previously the Czech people knew a little about the Armenian cuisine, they knew only about the Armenian brandy. “Now the local people accept it as a symbol of Armenian-Czech friendship. The clients visit the company and are being informed that the product is Armenian. At the moment it is one of the most famous companies in the Czech Republic”, the founder said, adding that the company contributes to making the Armenian products recognized throughout the world.

The cake boxes even contain an Armenian breath. Khor Virap monastery with a view of Ararat mountain is depicted on the boxes. “It is already 5 years we are exporting the sweets to Turkey with the same pictures on the box”, he said.

The company annually records 20-21% growth.