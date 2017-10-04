Czech Republic sees NK conflict’s settlement exclusively in OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic sees the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict only in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format, President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milan Štěch told reporters in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“We see the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict only in one format – that is the Minsk Group co-chairmanship”, he said.

He expressed hope that countries like Russia, the United States and France, will be able to find a peaceful and fail solution to the conflict.