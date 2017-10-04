Czech Republic sees NK conflict’s settlement exclusively in OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format
14:19, 4 October, 2017
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic sees the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict only in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format, President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milan Štěch told reporters in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.
“We see the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict only in one format – that is the Minsk Group co-chairmanship”, he said.
He expressed hope that countries like Russia, the United States and France, will be able to find a peaceful and fail solution to the conflict.
- “Czech Republic didn’t sell weapons to Azerbaijan” – Senate President Milan Stech
- OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit the region this week
- Turkey should stay away from NK conflict settlement process – Armenian foreign ministry
comments on Turkish defense minister's statement
- OSCE PA’s Vigenin says there is no military solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- UK supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says minister Alan
Duncan