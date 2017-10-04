Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan presents changes. Cucina Italian restaurant for lunch and dinner presents its new menu, Sarin Buzantian – Marketing Communications Manager at Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan, told Armenpress. "We are happy to announce that Cucina Italian restaurant for lunch and dinner is reopened and is ready to welcome you. The restaurant operates every day from 12 AM–12 PM. During mid-October Cucina will present its new menu with delicious and unique Italian dishes".

Weddings by Marriott

Celebrate your wedding with Marriott, in the heart of the city of Yerevan and make unforgettable memories for a lifetime. Armenia Marriott Yerevan offers you large and comfortable facilities for your wedding ceremony. Plan the day with us and get special benefits such as complementary stay in hotel with breakfast and other discounts on our facilities.

Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan - the best hotel in Armenia

Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan has won in the nomination of “The best hotel in Armenia” in the fourth annual ceremony “Armenia Tourism 2017”. This award is an appreciation of the hard work and dedication of Armenia Marriot associates.



