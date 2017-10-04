Armenia and Czech Republic take steps to develop trade-economic ties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Positive changes of Armenian-Czech cooperation are expected in the fields of energy infrastructures, transportation, agriculture and IT. Steps will be taken to increase the trade turnover of the two countries, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia is the only country of the EAEU which has GSP+ regime with the EU that enables to develop the commercial ties. And the evidence of this is that we have 60% growth in trade turnover this year. Numerous Armenian companies are operating in the Czech Republic and vice versa”, Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliamet, said at the Armenian-Czech business forum on October 4, adding that such figure shows that it is possible to be an EAEU member and at the same time to develop the relations with the EU.

“The political dialogue between Armenia and the Czech Republic is positively developing. This is the main goal of our economic and diplomatic ties. The fields of our cooperation and mutual trade are energy, transportation and agriculture. And I believe that positive changes will be made in these fields thanks to this forum. Our delegation includes Czech businessmen operating in different fields, they will be able to establish close relations with Armenian partners”, Milan Štěch, President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament, said.

He said the macroeconomic indicators of the Czech Republic of the recent years are quite positive, thus the cooperation with Armenia is based on stable grounds. Milan Štěch also expressed hope that the bilateral ties will further deepen when Armenia signs partnership agreement with the EU in November.

According to Jaroslav Hanák, President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, the first step must be the increase of trade turnover between the two countries. “IT, energy, transportation, food industry and other companies arrived with us which will try to establish ties with the Armenian partners. I hope after this meeting we will have a new contract”, Jaroslav Hanák said.

The forum has been organized by the Development Foundation of Armenia in partnership with the Czech Embassy in Armenia.