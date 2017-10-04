Air temperature to increase by 6-8 degrees October 6-9 in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will increase by 6-8 degrees in Armenia, and by 8-10 degrees in Lori, Tavush, Syunik provinces and Artsakh on October 6-9, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

In the night of October 5 precipitation is expected in Syunik and Artsakh.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on October 5-9.