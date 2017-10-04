Armenia and Jordan promote mutual investments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Jordan will ensure favorable conditions for making mutual investments which will contribute to developing economic ties between the two countries, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian Parliament discusses the bill on ‘Ratifying the agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments between the governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’.

Hovhannes Azizyan – deputy minister of economic development and investments, said the agreement aims at developing the mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries to create favorable conditions for investments, promoting the inflow of private capital, creating stable base for investments, and effectively utilizing the economic resources.

“According to the agreement both sides assume commitments. In particular, the sides are obliged to create favorable conditions for the other side in their territories aimed at making investments, present information on the opportunities of making investments by ensuring complete protection of investments and revenues, as well as not to hinder the investors with a discriminatory attitude”, the deputy minister said.

He added that the agreement defines that fair and equal regime should be ensured towards the investments or revenues of the sides.

Non-use of obligatory measures in issues of acquiring materials, carrying out marketing, transportation and production are important guarantee provisions for the rights of investors.