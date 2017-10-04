Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Parliament rejects opposition’s initiative to create temporary commission to discuss Armenia’s withdrawal from EAEU


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament rejected Yelk bloc’s initiative to create a temporary commission to submit the bill on Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for the Parliament’s conclusion, reports Armenpress.

10 MPs voted in favor of the initiative, and 79 voted against.



