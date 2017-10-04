Snowfall, 0 degree in Gavar, Armenia
GAVAR, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Light snowfalls began overnight October 3-4 in Gavar and nearby villages in Armenia.
According to information from various community officials in other areas of the province, snowfalls were seen only in mountainous areas, while rainfalls were observed in settlements.
In the morning of October 4, temperature was reportedly 0 degrees.
