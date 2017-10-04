Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Snowfall, 0 degree in Gavar, Armenia


GAVAR, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Light snowfalls began overnight October 3-4 in Gavar and nearby villages in Armenia.

According to information from various community officials in other areas of the province, snowfalls were seen only in mountainous areas, while rainfalls were observed in settlements.

In the morning of October 4, temperature was reportedly 0 degrees.



