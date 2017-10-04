US President Trump tosses paper towels into Puerto Rico crowd

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. While surveying the damage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, US President Donald Trump visited with survivors and helped distribute supplies -- at one point throwing paper towels into the crowd, CNN reports.

Upon entering a multipurpose room at the Calvary Chapel in the Guaynabo neighborhood of the island, Trump was met with cheers and supportive signs welcoming his presence.

"There's a lot of love in this room," Trump said while giving out the supplies. "Great people."

Trump continued to raise different items up in the air for the patrons to see while shaking hands and passing out objects, before grabbing rolls of paper towels. Then Trump began to toss rolls of paper towels into the crowd.